U.S. House intelligence Republicans want subpoenas

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:21 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:09 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday committee Republicans had requested subpoenas including a demand for testimony by Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. Vice President Hunter Biden, and the impeachment whistleblower.

Republicans do not have subpoena power in the House, where Democrats hold a majority of seats, but the request underscored partisan bitterness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine.

