Will form stable government in Maharashtra: Prithviraj Chavan after Cong-NCP meeting

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:52 IST
In a clear indication of joining hands with the Shiv Sena, leaders of the Congress and the NCP on Wednesday expressed confidence of forming a "stable" government in Maharashtra in the coming days.

After a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence here, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the alliance is hopeful of ending the spell of political uncertainty in the state and working to provide a stable government.

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik, who joined Chavan at a press conference after the meeting, was categorical in indicating that the two parties will join hands with the Shiv Sena saying it is clear that the three parties will have to come together.

