Shown black flags, West Bengal governor says it is expected

  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:20 IST
A group of people, allegedly Trinamool Congress activists, on Wednesday showed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who said it was in expected lines considering that ruling party leaders are "making comments" against him. The governor also alleged that the state government wants to control his movement by not allowing him to use a chopper.

Dhankhar, who was on his way to inaugurate a new building of the Domkal Girls' College here, was asked to "go back" and shown black flags by some people flanking the road through which his convoy was passing, police said. Several district TMC leaders were seen at the spot shouting slogans against Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the state government, and hailing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I saw that it was police officials who were protecting the protestors. When the protestors were waiving black flag, I waved my hand and they too started waiving their hands," he told reporters. "When senior ministers of the state government are making comments against me, it is quite expected that lower rung leaders will stage protest against me. I have been in public life for a long time to understand such things," Dhankhar said.

He said he had sought a helicopter from the state government to travel to Murshidabad district but there was no communication from the other side in this regard. "This time too, just like the previous two occasions, there has been no communication from the state government.

Actually the state government wants to control my movement. But let me make it very clear that whatever I am doing, it is well within my constitutional limits. Others can't dictate me," Dhankhar said.

The governor had earlier sought helicopter from the state government to visit Farakka in Murshidabad district and Santiniketan in Birbhum district last week. Reacting to Dhankhar's statement, senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the governor should not exceed his brief.

"He should ponder over what he has been doing since assuming charge as the governor. What he is doing doesn't behove the post of the governor. The people of the state are angry, so a few may have protested against him," she said. Bhattacharya said the police did not give protection to the protestors but they were protecting the governor.

The two sides have been locked in a war of words a number of issues -- ranging from Dhankhar's seating at the Durga Puja carnival to comments on his security since he rushed to Jadavpur University on September 19 to "rescue" Union minister Babul Supriyo, who had been gheraoed by a section of students..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

