ABVP Activist Ravi Mehta becomes new Shimla BJP chief

Fifty-year-old former ABVP activist Ravi Mehta was unanimously elected as president of the Shimla district unit of the party on Wednesday, the party spokesperson Karan Nanda said. Currently, the chairman of the state government run Kailash Federation, Mehta has replaced Sanjay Sood who was the district president for four years.

The election to the post is usually held every three years but this time, it was delayed by one year due to the Lok Sabha Elections and Himachal Assembly bypolls, Nanda said. A total of 650 active BJP members out of 21000 primary members in Shimla are eligible to vote and elect their district president, he added.

