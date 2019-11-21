International Development News
Development News Edition

Mexico's top military brass offer president public loyalty pledge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 01:26 IST
Mexico's top military brass offer president public loyalty pledge
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received a pledge of loyalty from top military chiefs on Wednesday, three weeks after a report of a critical speech from an army general raised fears of dissent among the upper echelons of the country's armed forces. The military's public show of support for Lopez Obrador comes amid heightened concern from Latin America's left about the role that pressure from the armed forces played in the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales ten days ago.

"We support your government's project with loyalty, professionalism and honesty. We are loyal and have profound respect for the presidential institution you represent," Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the head of the army and Lopez Obrador's hand-picked defense secretary, said at an event commemorating Mexico's 1910-1920 revolution. Lopez Obrador took office late last year pledging to pacify the country with a security policy that deemphasizes armed confrontation, following years of military-led offensives against powerful drug cartels.

Late last month, Lopez Obrador denied there was widespread discontent within the military ranks after being asked about a speech by an army general to other top brass that reportedly blamed the president for polarizing the country and offending military leadership. Lopez Obrador's government was rocked when cartel gunmen laid siege to the city of Culiacan on Oct. 17, forcing outmatched soldiers to release a son of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after he was briefly detained.

The incident marked the biggest challenge to the president's security strategy to date and provoked wide-spread criticism of the military's capitulation to Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel, which was ordered by Lopez Obrador's security cabinet. "Today's Mexico worries us... As Mexicans, we feel disrespected and as soldiers we're offended," said General Carlos Gaytan, a veteran commander who has served in several high-profile posts, according to the transcript of an Oct. 22 speech published by newspaper La Jornada.

Gaytan has not commented on the report. Morales stepped down in Bolivia earlier this month under pressure from protesters, civil groups, security forces and allies, as well as an international audit that found irregularities in an election count and cast doubt on his announced outright victory.

Mexico has since granted Morales political asylum. "Let us always remember that we are men and women at the nation's service. Always loyal to Mexico's president, who is the supreme commander of the armed forces, always loyal to Mr. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and to the people of Mexico and their democratically expressed will," said Jose Rafael Ojeda, the head of Mexico's navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...

UPDATE 4-Year-end could see return to North Korea 'provocations,' says U.S. envoy Biegun

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said on Wednesday a year-end deadline North Korea has set for Washington to show more flexibility in nuclear talks was an artificial one, but could mean a return to provocative step...

Bears QB Trubisky (hip) considered day-to-day

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says his injured hip is feeling better -- Day and night almost -- and he is considered day-to-day in advance of Sundays home game against the New York Giants. Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019