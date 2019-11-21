International Development News
Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.

Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will run in the 2020 race, but has acknowledged considering a bid. His would-be opponents in a historically large Democratic field have spent months making their case to voters in states, starting with Iowa and New Hampshire, that will start selecting the party's nominee in February.

Bloomberg would bypass some of those earlier voting states and start campaigning in time for Super Tuesday, on March 3, when voters in 15 states and other regions select their nominee. His possible rivals include former Vice President Joe Biden and senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Bloomberg had already registered to appear on the ballot in Alabama and Arkansas. Texas marks the third, according to a filing with the Secretary of State in Austin.

If he were to run in the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, Bloomberg would position himself as a moderate with a track record of success who could challenge Republican President Donald Trump's business experience. Forbes magazine ranks Bloomberg, who founded a media and financial information company named after himself, as the ninth-richest American, with an estimated net worth of $54.3 billion.

