International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 02:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 02:35 IST
FACTBOX-'The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide': Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The following are quotations from the fourth day of hearings by the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's prepared remarks stated that his efforts to press Ukraine for investigations sought by Trump were well known to the leadership of the White House National Security Council and the State Department.

ADAM SCHIFF, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE:

"The knowledge of this scheme was far and wide and included among others Secretary (Mike) Pompeo, as well as the vice president. We can see why Secretary Pompeo and President Trump have made such a concerted and across-the-board effort to obstruct this investigation and this impeachment inquiry. And I will just say this: they do so at their own peril. I remind the president that Article 3 of the impeachment articles drafted against President Nixon was his refusal to obey the subpoenas of Congress."

HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE SENIOR REPUBLICAN DEVIN NUNES:

"Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared." "In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats."

"They know exactly what kind of damage they're inflicting on this nation. But they've passed the point of no return. After three years of preparation work, much of it spearheaded by the Democrats on this committee, using all the tools of Congress to accuse, investigate, indict, and smear the president, they stoked a frenzy among their most fanatical supporters that they can no longer control."

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE MIKE TURNER:

"This is part of the problem, Ambassador Sondland. And I just want to walk you through this. You've said to us 'everyone was in the loop'. Now hold on a second. I've listened to you today, as (have) a lot of people, and not only are your answers somewhat circular. Frequently, you've contradicted yourself in your own answer."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ERIC SWALWELL:

"Ambassador Sondland, you were told by the president and others to not show up. You showed up. I think that says a lot about you, and I think history will look kindly on you doing that."

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE SEAN PATRICK MALONEY:

"You've been very forthright? This is your third try to do so sir," Maloney told Sondland. "It didn't work so well the first time did it? We had a little declaration come in after, remember that? And now we're here a third time and we got a doozie of a statement from you this morning. There's a whole bunch of stuff you don't recall." "So with all due respect sir, we appreciate your candor, but let's be really clear on what it took to get it out of you."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's lead over Labour grows -Savanta ComRes poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party to 11 points this week, according to an opinion poll published by Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday. Ahead of ...

UPDATE 10-U.S. diplomat says top levels of Trump administration in on Ukraine pressure

A senior U.S. diplomat on Wednesday described broad involvement at the upper levels of the Trump administration in a pressure campaign against Ukraine, giving testimony that for the first time put the secretary of state and vice president a...

Hollywood group launches largest-ever survey on sexual harassment

Two years after the MeToo scandal first roiled Hollywood, causing dozens of powerful men to lose their jobs, a new group on Wednesday launched what it said was the largest-ever industry-wide survey aimed at countering sexual misconduct in t...

US STOCKS-Wall St falls on concerns about U.S.-China trade deal progress

Wall Streets main indexes ended Wednesdays session lower on concerns that a phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing may not be completed this year, while minutes from the Federal Reserves October policy meeting appeared to offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019