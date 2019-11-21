Winston Peters to attend G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Japan

International Development News
Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters departs New Zealand today to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nagoya at the invitation of this year's G20 President, Japan.

"This is the first time New Zealand will attend a G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and we are deeply honored that it is at the invitation of Japan, one of New Zealand's most important partners and closest friends," Mr. Peters said.

"Amid strong global headwinds, our attendance at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is a seriously valuable opportunity for New Zealand. The G20 is responsible for looking at the challenges the global economy is facing. G20 members account for 85% of global GDP.

"We will have the opportunity to provide New Zealand's perspective on world issues like climate change in the Pacific, and the pressing need for the global community to support and strengthen the World Trade Organisation, which is important to ensure New Zealand exporters can fairly and reliably access overseas markets," Mr. Peters said.

Mr. Peters will be travelling on 21-24 November.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

