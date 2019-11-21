Cong hits out at BPCL disinvestment decision, says govt 'selling the country'

Criticising the government over its decision on disinvestment of BPCL and other companies, the Congress on Thursday accused it of "selling the country".

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a strategic divestment of the government's 53.29 per cent stake in BPCL, along with transfer of certain management control. This is excluding BPCL's equity share holding of 61 per cent stake in Numaligarh Refinery.

"They did not create anything, but will sell everything. This is called selling the country. If there is Modi, it is possible," tweeted Randeep Surjewala in Hindi.

