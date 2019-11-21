International Development News
Development News Edition

US: Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard spar at Democratic presidential debate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:05 IST
US: Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard spar at Democratic presidential debate
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Indian-origin US Senator Kamala Harris and Hindu Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard engaged in a war of words during the Democratic primary presidential debate. Harris accused Gabbard of criticizing former US president Barack Obama during his administration, while Gabbard slammed her for "continuing to traffic in lies".

The two Democratic presidential aspirants, both of whom have a huge support base among Indian-Americans across the country, were participating in the party's primary debate in Atlanta on Wednesday night. "It is unfortunate that we have someone on the stage who is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States who, during the Obama administration, spent four years full-time on Fox News criticizing President Obama," Harris said, attacking Gabbard.

Interrupting Harris, Gabbard described her statement as "ridiculous". But the Senator from California continued with her attack against the Congresswoman from Hawaii. "When Donald Trump was elected, not even sworn in, (she) buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump in the Trump Tower, fails to call a war criminal by what he is — a war criminal — and then spends full time during the course of this campaign again criticising the Democratic Party," Harris said.

"What we need on the stage in November is someone who has the ability to win... who has the ability to go toe to toe with Donald Trump and someone who has the ability to rebuild the Obama Coalition and bring the party and the nation together. I believe I am that candidate," Harris asserted. Gabbard fired back, what Harris is doing is "unfortunately continuing to traffic in lies and smears and innuendos" as she is not able to challenge her argument of "the leadership and the change that I am seeking to bring in our foreign policy".

The Hawaii Senator said as president, Harris would continue "the status quo, continue the Bush, Clinton foreign policy of regime change wars". This is deeply destructive, she said.

"This is personal to me because I served in Iraq...I served in a medical unit where every single day I saw the terribly high human cost of war. I take very seriously the responsibility that the president has to serve as commander-in-chief, to lead our armed forces and to make sure always -- no, I am not going to put party interest first," Gabbard said. Gabbard said she is running for president to be the Democratic nominee that rebuilds the party, takes it out of their hands, and truly puts it in the hands of the people of this country.

"Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by, and for the people. It's a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington, represented by Hillary Clinton, and others foreign policy, by the military-industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests," she said. Gabbard said she wants to make the Democratic Party a party that actually hears the voices of Americans, who are struggling across the country, and put it in the hands of veterans and fellow citizens who are calling for an end to this ongoing Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy doctrine of regime change wars and overthrowing dictators in other countries.

"These are wars that have cost us as American taxpayers trillions of dollars since 9/11 alone, dollars that have come out of our pockets, out of our hospitals, out of our schools, out of our infrastructure needs. As president, I will end this foreign policy, and these regime-change wars, work to end this new Cold War an arms race, and instead invest our hard-earned taxpayer dollars actually into it serving the need," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Thyssenkrupp scraps dividend for first time in six years as pain continues

Thyssenkrupp on Thursday scrapped its dividend after its full-year net loss widened five-fold, raising pressure on new Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz to sell the groups elevator division as an operational turnaround seems distant.The ...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he has conked o...

A Green Partnership: GKN Additive Enables Mass-production of Energy-efficient Industrial Burners for Kueppers Solutions

GKN Additive, a leader in the metal additive manufacturing AM market, and&#160;Kueppers Solutions, a specialist for industrial combustion technology, announced their strategic partnership today. By mass-producing highly energy-efficient mix...

NBA roundup: Clippers win OT thriller over Celtics

Lou Williams scored 27 points, and Paul George added 25 points and eight assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers notch an intense 107-104 overtime victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Kawhi Leonard returned from a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019