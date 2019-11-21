I thank Jharkhand BJP for starting party's campaign for

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...
Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment. ...
Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...
In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
The 2nd edition of Mayur Utsav will aim to create a cultural space to help revive sensitivity towards the culture and heritage of the country, the Delhi governments Sahitya Kala Parishad announced. With performances by renowned Bollywood si...
There were nearly seven lakh vacant posts in different central government departments as on March 1 last year, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Of the total of 6,83, 823 vacant posts, a total of 5,74,289 are in Group C, 89,638 in G...
New Zealand was left ruing a day of missed opportunities as England battled to 241-4 at the close of the first days play in the opening test at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday. England all-rounder Ben Stokes provided some late firewor...
Two persons have been arrested after banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized from their possession in Hastings area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team of the Special Task Force STF of Kolkata Police ha...