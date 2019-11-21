International Development News
Lanka PM Wickremesignhe formally resigns, vacates official residence

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesignhe on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe also vacated the official residence, Temple Trees, to make room for the new prime minister, the Colombo Gazette reported.

He announced his resignation on Wednesday following the presidential election debacle in which Gotabaya defeated his deputy Sajith Premadasa. Wickremesinghe served as prime minister from January 2015 to November 2019.

