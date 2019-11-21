ANC lawmaker arrested on corruption charge - S.Africa police
A senior lawmaker for South Africa's governing African National Congress party was arrested on Thursday on a corruption charge and released on bail after a court appearance, police said. Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of interfering with an inquiry into corruption at state power utility Eskom, police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.
Bongo allegedly asked the inquiry's evidence leader to go on sick leave in 2017 to frustrate its progress, Mulaudzi said. Bongo, who was not immediately available for comment, chairs parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs.
He appeared in court in Cape Town and was released on bail of 5,000 rand ($338.70), Mulaudzi said, adding Bongo was due back in court on Jan. 31. ($1 = 14.7623 rand)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Eskom
- Jacob Zuma
- Cape Town
ALSO READ
South Africa's Ramaphosa gets $13.5 bln of investment pledges at summit
Rugby-'Beast' Mtawarira retires after beauty of a World Cup win for South Africa
UPDATE 2-South Africa's Ramaphosa cheers $24 bln more for investment drive
A disgrace, says South Africa great about weakened Olympics side
Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak