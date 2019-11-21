International Development News
Development News Edition

ANC lawmaker arrested on corruption charge - S.Africa police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 13:59 IST
ANC lawmaker arrested on corruption charge - S.Africa police

A senior lawmaker for South Africa's governing African National Congress party was arrested on Thursday on a corruption charge and released on bail after a court appearance, police said. Bongani Bongo, a former state security minister under former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of interfering with an inquiry into corruption at state power utility Eskom, police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Reuters.

Bongo allegedly asked the inquiry's evidence leader to go on sick leave in 2017 to frustrate its progress, Mulaudzi said. Bongo, who was not immediately available for comment, chairs parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs.

He appeared in court in Cape Town and was released on bail of 5,000 rand ($338.70), Mulaudzi said, adding Bongo was due back in court on Jan. 31. ($1 = 14.7623 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes near Thai-Laos border

A strong earthquake struck on Thursday near the border of Thailand and Laos, setting high-rise buildings swaying in Bangkok, and prompting at least one power plant in Laos to suspend operations for precautionary checks. There were no report...

Lanka PM Wickremesignhe formally resigns, vacates official residence

Sri Lankas Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesignhe on Thursday formally tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Wickremesinghe also vacated the official residence, Temple Trees, to make room for the new prime minister, the Col...

REFILE-Extinction Rebellion aims to turn up political heat with hunger strikes

Fixes typo By K. Sophie WillLONDON, Nov 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Extinction Rebellion activists pressing for more rapid action on climate change threats on Wednesday entered a third day of a week-long hunger strikes in 27 countries. ...

David Mabuza to lead HIV prevention program as SANAC chairperson

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as National Chairperson on the South African National Aids Council SANAC will chair an extended SANAC Plenary and lead the District Outreach Programme on HIV prevention.These events will take pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019