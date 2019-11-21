International Development News
Development News Edition

Speaker cautions Cong member against questioning his

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:31 IST
Speaker cautions Cong member against questioning his

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday cautioned a Congress member against questioning the Chair's impartiality. The incident happened during the Zero Hour after Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Congress MP from Punjab, raised the issue of the Union government's decision to withdraw SPG security cover given to the Gandhi family and was cut short by the Speaker midway.

Members are meant to speak briefly during the Zero Hour. Birla pointed out that the issue has been raised several times earlier as well, as he asked another member to raise his matter.

"You have also joined hands with them," Bittu told the Speaker while pointing to BJP members. Birla then stopped the member, who had stood up to speak, and cautioned the Congress member against questioning the Chair in such a manner.

"Don't speak in such a manner about the Chair. You will get another chance to speak," the Speaker said. Bittu cited the assassinations of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi and later her son and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by terrorists to highlight the threat to Sonia Gandhi, who is Congress president, her MP son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

The Home Ministry had recently withdrawn the SPG cover to them and replaced it with Z+ security..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Lt Guv Murmu calls for road shows to attract travellers to J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has asked the tourism department to conduct road shows outside the Union Territory to attract travellers to the region. He also suggested setting up kiosks of the tourism department at conspicuous poi...

Water villas to be set up to tap Lakshadweep's tourism

As part of tapping tourism potential, the Centre is going ahead with the Niti Aayogs proposals to set up water villas in Lakshadweep, the coral paradise of India, and eco-friendly resorts in Andaman and Nicobar islands. The plan is to make...

Rajapaksa: The charismatic leader both loved and hated for role in ending bloody civil war in Lanka

Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a lawyer-turned-politician, is hailed by the Sinhala Buddhist majority for ruthlessly vanquishing Tamil insurgency, but is also criticised by the international community for his human rights ...

Unions say continuing wage talks with South African Airways

Two trade unions at state-owned South African Airways said they would continue talks with the airline on Thursday to try to break the deadlock on a strike over wages and job cuts that have lasted a week.The National Union of Metalworkers of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019