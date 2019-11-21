Shiv Sena MP urges Sonia, Pawar to form govt in Maha at earliest to help farmers

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to form government in Maharashtra at the earliest to resolve the problems of farmers. Speaking on the plight of farmers during Zero Hour, she said condition of farmers is very bad in Maharashtra due to drought and there is urgent need to do something in this regard.

She said her party's president Uddhav Thackeray has been talking about farmers' plight and is very keen to help them by providing relief in their debt. "So, I will request Congress president madam Sonia Gandhi and NCP leader Sharad Pawar to form government in the state at the earliest to help farmers," she said, adding that to help Thackeray in his cause.

