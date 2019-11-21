International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter session of both houses of Bihar Legislature starts on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 18:23 IST
Winter session of both houses of Bihar Legislature starts on

The winter session of both houses of Bihar Legislature beginning on Friday is likely to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to corner the state government on various issues especially law and order and the recent water-logging problem in the state capital. The brief session ending on November 28 will have a total of five working days during which the Nitish Kumar government is scheduled to table second supplementary budget 2019-20 and some other legislations.

The JD(U), BJP and LJP constitute NDA government while RJD and Congress are the main opposition parties in both the state houses. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi are members of the legislative council. Rabri Devi is the opposition leader in the state's upper house.

Senior RJD leader and MLA Bhai Virendra said on Thursday "we will highlight the government's abject failure in controlling law and order which is evident from the steep rise in the incidence of crimes like loot, murder, rape,kidnapping especially against women." The party legislators would also mention the water- logging problem that residents of some parts of Patna faced in September end due to incessant rainfall, he said. "Vast areas of the state got submerged due to floods during that time but the affected people did not recieve Rs 6,000 as ex-gratia announced by the state governmemt", the RJD leader claimed.

Asked whether Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be present during the session, Virendra said he would definitely be there in the house. Tejashwi will be reaching Patna this evening after holding campaign meetings in Jharkhand where the assembly poll is currently underway, he said.

Tejashwi, RJD heir apparent had remained absent for majority of the time in the last monsoon session of the house, leaving the party in the lurch. Senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said issues of law and order, water-logging in Patna and pollution gripping the capital city as well other major towns of the state would be some of the matters the party legislators will raise in both the houses.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary had convened an all party meeting on Wednesday to ensure that the house transact its business smoothly. PTI AR on their fate with no government help," he said. Vast areas of the state got submerged due to floods but the affected people did not recieve Rs 6,000 as ex-gratia announced by the state governmemt, RJD leader said adding that the opposition will raise the problems being faced by farmers.

Asked whether leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be present during the session, Virendra said that he would definitely be there in the House. Tejashwi will be reaching to Patna by this evening after holding campaign meetings in Jharkhand where the assembly poll is currently underway, he said.

Asked whether Tejashwi will be attending the House on all the five days, he said that "I can say that he will be definitely present in the House but can't say about the number of days he will be in the House because of assembly polls in Jharkhand. He is party's main campaigner in the absence of Lalu Prasad." "Once the House ends, we will also go to Jharkhand for campaigning," Virendra added. Senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that "the issues of law and order, water logging in Patna and pollution badly gripping the capital city and other major towns of the state would be some of the issues that the Congress party will be raising during the session in the House." Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary had convened all party meeting on Wednesday to ensure that the House could transact its business smoothly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

I don't ask about location or opponent when it comes to playing for India: Paes

Worrying about the venue is never an option when it comes to playing for India, asserted Leander Paes, days after several of his colleagues expressed reservations about travelling to Islamabad for their Davis Cup tie. A number of top player...

BHU founder's grandson backs Muslim prof’s appointment in Sanskrit dept

BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviyas grandson, on Thursday backed the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Sanskrit department triggered a row, saying had the leader been alive he too woul...

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

The famed and resounding luxury presented by JW Marriott New Delhi made its comeback with the second subsequent year of The Experience Series 2.0 in partnership with BMW and JW Marriott Chandigarh. This collaboration marked the similarity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019