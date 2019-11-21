NSC ex-official to urge lawmakers to reject false Ukraine narrative -statement
A former White House official on Thursday will call on some lawmakers investigating impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump not to perpetuate the "alternative narrative" that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, according to her prepared remarks.
"I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump's National Security Council, wrote ahead of her public appearance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
