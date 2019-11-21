International Development News
NSC ex-official to urge lawmakers to reject false Ukraine narrative -statement

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 21-11-2019 18:44 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 18:33 IST
A former White House official on Thursday will call on some lawmakers investigating impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump not to perpetuate the "alternative narrative" that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, according to her prepared remarks.

"I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests," Fiona Hill, the former senior director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump's National Security Council, wrote ahead of her public appearance.

