Scotland's ex-leader Salmond in court on sex charges

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:28 IST
London, Nov 21 (AFP) Scotland's former first minister Alex Salmond appeared in court on Thursday to face a string of sexual assault allegations, including an attempted rape at his official residence in 2014. A total of 10 women have made complaints against the 64-year-old, who led the Scottish National Party for more than 20 years.

The 14 allegations, which date from June 2008 to November 2014, concern various degrees of sexual assault. His legal team told a preliminary hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh that he would be denying all the charges.

The former politician told reporters outside the court he would defend himself "vigorously". "I'm not permitted to say too much today save that we've lodged our defence statement with the court," said Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014.

"It pleads not guilty to all charges and explains some of the circumstances in which they've come about." Among the charges he faces is an allegation that he tried to rape a woman in June 2014 at the first minister's official Bute House residence in Edinburgh.

The indictment claims he repeatedly kissed her face and neck, groped her, pinned her against a wall, pulled at her clothes and stripped himself naked before trying to rape her. The other charges include 11 of sexual assault -- one with intent to rape -- and two of indecent assault.

The preliminary hearing is set to continue until January next year, with a trial expected to start in March. Salmond, a former economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland, became a key figure in the push for Scottish independence when he took over the leadership of the SNP in 1990.

He spearheaded the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, urging Scots to "break the shackles" of the three-century union with England. His deputy Nicola Sturgeon succeeded him as SNP leader after the result, which saw a majority of Scots vote to remain in the union. (AFP) IND

