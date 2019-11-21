International Development News
Development News Edition

Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:21 IST
Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday "the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians" do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections.

"Electoral bonds brought in honest money in electoral politics. People who are revolting against electoral bonds have grown used to black money and believe in its usage during elections," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

On the Election Commission's recommendation, the Narendra Modi government banned cash donations above Rs 2,000, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...

UPDATE 4-Trump ex-Russia adviser Hill tells U.S. lawmakers to stop promoting 'falsehoods'

President Donald Trumps former Russia adviser Fiona Hill urged lawmakers in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry on Thursday not to promote politically driven falsehoods that cast doubt on Russias interference in 2016 U.S. elect...

RS chairman may ask parties to ensure presence of their MPs in Par panel meets, or will drop them: Sources

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu is likely to ask floor leaders of all parties to ensure presence of their respective MPs in the parliamentary standing committee meetings and may also drop them if they failed to attend two consecutive su...

UPDATE 1-WeWork to lay off 2,400 employees globally in SoftBank revamp

WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees globally, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs and stabilize its business after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019