Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP
Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday "the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians" do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections.
"Electoral bonds brought in honest money in electoral politics. People who are revolting against electoral bonds have grown used to black money and believe in its usage during elections," senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.
On the Election Commission's recommendation, the Narendra Modi government banned cash donations above Rs 2,000, he said.
