REFILE-Justice Department watchdog to release report on Russia probe origins December 9

  Reuters
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 21-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-11-2019 20:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog said he expects to be able to release a long-awaited report relating to the origins of investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on December 9.

In a letter sent on Thursday to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said that he expected his office to be able to release the report on Monday, December 9 "barring unforeseen circumstances." Supporters of President Donald Trump have claimed the report will raise questions about the legitimacy of FBI investigations into alleged links to Russia by Trump and some of his campaign advisors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

