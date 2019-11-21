International Development News
Development News Edition

Ban on Muthalik's entry in Goa extended by two months

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 22:58 IST
Ban on Muthalik's entry in Goa extended by two months

The Goa government on Thursday extended the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalikand his associates into the state by a period of 60 days. The right-wing leader, linked with inflammatory speeches, has been banned from entering Goa since 2014.

South Goa District Collector Ajit Roy has issued an order under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the entry of Muthalik, his associates or members of the Sri Ram Sene into the state for a period of 60 days with effect from November 17, 2019. Roy said the decision was taken after going through the report of the Superintendent of Police, who pointed out that sufficient grounds existed for proceeding under CrPC section 144 to prohibit members of the Sri Ram Sene and its leader from entering in Goa.

"It is apprehended that his communal speeches will promote enmity among various religious communities and will be prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, public peace and safety," the order stated. The Supreme Court had last year refused to entertain a plea of Muthalikseeking directions to the state government to allow his entry in Goa.

Muthalik's organization had created a national outrage after 30 of its members allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru in Karnataka on January 24, 2009 and assaulted some women and men, claiming they were violating traditional Indian values. Muthalik, along with others, was acquitted in the case in March 2018 by a Mangaluru court for lack of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

T'gana CM holds meeting on transport workers strike

Telangana Chief Minister K S Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the TSRTC employees strike issue and decided to study in detail the entire matter before taking a final call on its course of action. The meeting a...

UPDATE 4-"Outsourcing" asylum: U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant in new plan

The first foreign asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a U.S. agreement that establishes it as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. The program, similar to Europ...

EXPLAINER-U.S. legislation on Hong Kong: what does it mean?

The U.S. Congress has passed legislation to back protesters in Hong Kong and threaten China with possible sanctions on human rights, which sources say President Donald Trump is expected to sign into law in coming days.Mass protests for more...

UPDATE 3-Bacon's Moore Capital to return client capital after 30 years

Louis Moore Bacon, the billionaire hedge fund manager whose macroeconomic bets on currencies, interest rates and other securities earned his Moore Capital Management LP double-digit returns over 30 years, will stop investing for outside cli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019