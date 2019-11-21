Ban on Muthalik's entry in Goa extended by two months

The Goa government on Thursday extended the ban on the entry of Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalikand his associates into the state by a period of 60 days. The right-wing leader, linked with inflammatory speeches, has been banned from entering Goa since 2014.

South Goa District Collector Ajit Roy has issued an order under Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting the entry of Muthalik, his associates or members of the Sri Ram Sene into the state for a period of 60 days with effect from November 17, 2019. Roy said the decision was taken after going through the report of the Superintendent of Police, who pointed out that sufficient grounds existed for proceeding under CrPC section 144 to prohibit members of the Sri Ram Sene and its leader from entering in Goa.

"It is apprehended that his communal speeches will promote enmity among various religious communities and will be prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, public peace and safety," the order stated. The Supreme Court had last year refused to entertain a plea of Muthalikseeking directions to the state government to allow his entry in Goa.

Muthalik's organization had created a national outrage after 30 of its members allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru in Karnataka on January 24, 2009 and assaulted some women and men, claiming they were violating traditional Indian values. Muthalik, along with others, was acquitted in the case in March 2018 by a Mangaluru court for lack of evidence.

