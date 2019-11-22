LS witnesses heated arguments on issue of WB teachers' strike
Lok Sabha witnessed heatedarguments between treasury and opposition benches on Friday,when ruling BJP MPs from West Bengal raised the issue ofpara-teachers strike in the state
As soon as BJP MP Locket Chatterjee started speaking onthe issue, TMC members rushed towards the well of the Houseand said she was misguiding the House
Parateachers in West Bengal are sitting on an indefinitestrike demanding an hike in their salaries.PTI JTR ACBDV DV
