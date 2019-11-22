International Development News
Development News Edition

LS witnesses heated arguments on issue of WB teachers' strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 13:32 IST
LS witnesses heated arguments on issue of WB teachers' strike

Lok Sabha witnessed heatedarguments between treasury and opposition benches on Friday,when ruling BJP MPs from West Bengal raised the issue ofpara-teachers strike in the state

As soon as BJP MP Locket Chatterjee started speaking onthe issue, TMC members rushed towards the well of the Houseand said she was misguiding the House

Parateachers in West Bengal are sitting on an indefinitestrike demanding an hike in their salaries.PTI JTR ACBDV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Lack of sleep far more harmful than thought: Study

Sleep deprivation is much more harmful to humans than previously thought, according to one of the largest sleep studies to date. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology General, is the first to assess how sleep depriv...

Bill to replace ordinance banning production, sale of e-cigarettes introduced in LS

A bill to ban production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes and similar products was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distributi...

Kazakhstan to host Syria talks on Dec.10-11

Kazakhstan will host a fresh round of Syria peace talks sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran on December 10-11, Kazakh foreign minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Friday.Tleuberdi provided no details about the agenda or participant...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union

South African Airways SAA signed a deal on Friday with a union not involved in a strike that has crippled the heavily indebted carrier, giving its members a 5.9 pay rise backdated to April.The National Transport Movement NTM is one of the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019