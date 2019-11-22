International Development News
DJB waives development, infra charges for new water, sewer connections

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 14:52 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 14:52 IST
The Delhi Jal Board on Friday waived the development and infrastructure charges for new water and sewer connections in the city. Addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the DJB, said people would have to pay just Rs 2,310 now to get new water and sewer connections.

The move comes ahead of the assembly election due early next year. Earlier, a person having a plot of 200 square metres would have to pay nearly Rs 1.14 lakh to get new water and sewer connections. Similarly, for a 300-square-metre plot, an applicant would have to pay nearly Rs 1.24 lakh.

It has been observed that despite having a water pipeline in a particular area, most residents did not get "formal connection" due to the high development and infrastructure charges, even as they were using supply water through "illegal" means, Kejriwal said. "The board (DJB) today decided that it will not take development and infrastructure charges from Delhiites," Kejriwal said. "The government will continue to spend funds on infrastructure like laying of new water pipelines, new water treatment plants."

The chief minister said the government hoped that with this move, people would get new water and sewer connections in large numbers.

