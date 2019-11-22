International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Security forces reopen entrance to key Iraqi port

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Security forces reopen entrance to key Iraqi port
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Security forces reopened the entrance to Iraq's main Gulf port on Friday after forcibly dispersing protesters who had been blocking it, as the country's top cleric warned nothing but speedy electoral reforms would resolve unrest. Employees were able to enter the Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra for the first time since it was blocked on Monday, port sources told Reuters, but normal operations had not yet resumed, the sources said.

At least 326 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003. Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and serving foreign powers while many Iraqis languish in poverty without jobs, healthcare or education.

Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called on Friday for politicians to hurry up in reforming electoral laws because the changes would be the only way to resolve weeks of deadly unrest. "We affirm the importance of speeding up the passing of the electoral law and the electoral commission law because this represents the country moving past the big crisis," his representative said during a sermon in the holy city of Kerbala.

Sistani, who rarely weighs in on politics except in times of crisis, holds massive influence over public opinion in Shi'ite-majority Iraq. He also repeated his view that the protesters had legitimate demands and should not be met with violence. Unsatisfied by government reform promises they see as meager, many protesters have turned to civil disobedience tactics in recent weeks.

They had previously blocked Umm Qasr from Oct. 29-Nov. 9, apart from a brief resumption of operations for three days. It receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food. The initial blockage cost Iraq more than $6 billion during just the first week of the closure, a government spokesman said at the time.

Protesters in Baghdad are also disrupting traffic, and are still holding ground, controlling parts of three major bridges which lead to the capital's fortified Green Zone, where government buildings and foreign embassies are located. A protester was killed late on Thursday, bringing to eight the total death toll from that day. Security forces shot live fire and tear gas canisters at demonstrators in the capital as they sought to crush the protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields slip after PMIs, shrug off Lagarde speech

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. In her first poli...

AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis. This could replace our traditional trial-and-error system for drug development that is comparatively slow and expens...

Sri Lankan Tamils prefer Premadasa over Wickremesinghe to lead main Opposition

The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka will prefer losing presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa to be the main Opposition leader in place of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main Tamil party TNA said on Friday. The Tamil National ...

Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019