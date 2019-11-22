International Development News
Development News Edition

Our allies favour formation of govt with Sena, say Cong-NCP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:15 IST
Our allies favour formation of govt with Sena, say Cong-NCP

The NCP and the Congress said on Friday their smaller allies have backed the idea of forming a government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena to keep its estranged ally BJP out of power in the state. Congress and NCP representatives on Friday held a meeting with their pre-poll allies here, which was attended by leaders of the Samajwadi Party, the RPI (Kawade faction), the RPI (Kharat faction), Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Paksha, the Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP), the CPI(M), the Janata Dal and others.

"Our pre-poll allies have supported the idea of forming a government with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to keep the BJP away from power," Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil told reporters after the meeting here. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Patil said that during the meeting, leaders of the smaller allies were apprised of the progress the Congress-NCP have made so far towards the formation of government in the state, where poll results were announced nearly a month ago. "These parties, including the CPI(M), want a government minus the BJP for the development of the state and for addressing agrarian issues," he said.

Patil, a former Maharashtra minister, said the Congress and the NCP will hold discussions with the Shiv Sena, following which the parties will stake claim to form the government. However, he did not specify exactly when the parties will stake claim to form the government.

"We will speak to the Shiv Sena in a day or two," he added. Chavan said the alliance partners have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP), which is to be cleared by top leaders of the three parties.

"The final CMP will guide the actions of the proposed government," the former chief minister said. Talking to reporters, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi made a pitch for ending communalism in the country.

"The Shiv Sena will have to tweak some of its policies if it wants our support...we will have to form the government to obliterate communalism," he said. Azmi said the prospective government should be fair to Dalits, minorities, farmers and the weak.

The MLA-elect said his party was not opposed to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray becoming the chief minister and added he was not vying for a ministerial berth. The state has been facing a political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The NCP and the Congress, pre-poll allies, won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

The state is currently under President's rule..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields slip after PMIs, shrug off Lagarde speech

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. In her first poli...

AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis. This could replace our traditional trial-and-error system for drug development that is comparatively slow and expens...

Sri Lankan Tamils prefer Premadasa over Wickremesinghe to lead main Opposition

The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka will prefer losing presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa to be the main Opposition leader in place of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main Tamil party TNA said on Friday. The Tamil National ...

Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019