Kejriwal doing politics instead of working on Delhi's water quality: Harsh Vardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:20 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of doing politics instead of working on the issue of water quality in the city.

He said only Kejriwal has questioned the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) report which stated that drinking water in 13 other cities had also failed quality tests.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

Meghalaya BJP urges Shah to exclude state from CAB's purview

The Meghalaya unit of the BJP has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to exclude the state from the purview of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, that is proposed to be tabled during the Winter session of the Parliament. In a letter to ...

FOREX-Dollar heads for smallest weekly change since August; euro slips on PMI data

The dollar was little changed on Friday with currencies trading in tight ranges after mixed messages from China about the trade war gave risk appetite only a limited boost, while the euro touched weekly lows on inflation data.Against a bask...

UPDATE 1-N.Korea says U.S. responsible if diplomacy over Korea peninsula breaks down

The United States will be held responsible if the opportunity for diplomacy over the Korean peninsula issue is lost, North Koreas vice foreign minister was quoted as saying by the Souths Yonhap news agency on Friday.The comments by Vice-Min...

Ethiopia's ruling coalition unites to form single party

Ethiopias ruling ethnic-based coalition has merged into a single party, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, but a key faction boycotted the vote. Three out of four members of the Ethiopian Peoples Revolutionary Democratic Front EPRDF agreed on ...
