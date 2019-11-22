International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP, AAP clash in Rajya Sabha over water quality in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:09 IST
BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members clashed in Rajya Sabha on Friday over the quality of water being piped to households in Delhi, prompting an angry response from Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu who asked members to maintain decorum. Trouble started when BJP's Vijay Goel was called to make his Zero Hour submission on the quality of water in Delhi.

As Goel began speaking on the "poor quality and unsafe water" in Delhi, AAP's Sanjay Singh started countering him in a loud voice. Naidu ordered that Singh's comments would not go on record and should not be reported. He asked him to sit down as no allegation against any person or government has been made.

But Singh continued, angering Naidu. "Are you the minister to correct it," he asked Singh.

Naidu also told Goel that any display of articles published in newspapers, or any other items such as air purifiers, water bottles or pollution masks is "totally unauthorised and is not allowed in the House. The BJP leader had displayed newspaper articles during a short duration discussion on pollution in Delhi on Thursday.

Naidu said no member can bring pressure on the Deputy Chairman by such actions. Rajya Sabha was being presided over by Deputy Chairman on Thursday when Goel had displayed the news article.

"Please follow rules, decency and decorum," Naidu said, adding Rajya Sabha is a House of Elders and is supposed to live up to its name. In his Zero Hour submission on Friday, Goel said quality of water supplied in Delhi is a matter of concern as most households either use ROs to filter it or consume bottled water.

He said Delhi needs 3,800 million litres of water a day but in absence of adequate supplies, residents have to depend on borewells to serve their needs. As much as 40 per cent of the water piped in the city is being wasted during transmission due to leakage and theft, he said, adding 25 per cent of the habitation particularly unauthorised colonies had no water pipelines.

Sale of air purifiers and ROs in Delhi would bear testimony to the quality of water and air in the national capital, he said. On the AAP countering the report of water samples tested by the Union Consumers Affairs Ministry, he said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has suggested that teams of officials drawn from the Centre and Delhi government be constituted for collecting samples and testing.

He questioned the delay in constituting such teams. Geol was constantly countered by AAP's Singh only to be overruled by Naidu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Latest News

India needs to tighten up its procurement, protection processes of defence technology: US official

As India plans to acquire the S-400 missile system from Russia, the Trump administration has said New Delhi needs to tighten up its procurement and protection processes of defense technology to be a tighter and closer partner of the US. Ack...

'Game of Thrones' cast shot an alternative ending: Kristofer Hivju

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has revealed the cast of the epic fantasy series did shoot an alternate climax. The actor, who played Tormund Giantsbane, the leader of the Free Folk, in the HBO show, the other ending was filmed mostly...

Fin panel chief Singh blasts frequent tinkering with GST rates

Fifteenth finance commission chairman NK Singh on Friday called for major changes in the GST structure, including reducing the cumbersome compliance procedures and also doing away with frequent rate changes, to improve collection. He also ...

US working with Taiwan to combat China election interference

The top US representative in Taiwan says Washington is working with it to combat efforts by Beijing to influence upcoming elections on the island. The US is aware that China is attempting to apply pressure through various means on Taiwan .....
