Iraq officials: 3 protesters die in ongoing Baghdad clashes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:21 IST
Iraq officials: 3 protesters die in ongoing Baghdad clashes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three Iraqi protesters were killed and 25 wounded on Friday amid ongoing clashes with security forces near a strategic bridge in Baghdad, security and medical officials said. The clashes come just hours after some of the most intense street altercations in recent days, which killed 10 protesters and injured over 100. S Security forces used tear gas and live ammunition to repel demonstrators in clashes that lasted into Thursday night.

The officials said one protester was killed Friday by live ammunition, while the other two died because of tear gas. It was not immediately clear if they died from inhaling the gas or from a direct hit by a tear gas canister, which has caused several other deaths in recent weeks.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Thursday's clashes took place on Rasheed Street, a cultural center known for its old crumbling buildings. The street is close to Ahrar Bridge, a flashpoint in recent days.

Protesters are partly occupying three Baghdad squares and parts of three bridges in a standoff with security forces. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite religious authority in Iraq, reemphasized calls to political parties to pass electoral reform laws and respond to the protesters' demands. His comments were carried in his weekly sermon.

Iraq's massive anti-government protest movement erupted October 1 and quickly escalated into calls to sweep aside Iraq's sectarian system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

