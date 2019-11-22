International Development News
Development News Edition

Mexico urges US lawmakers not to hold up trade deal approval

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:40 IST
Mexico urges US lawmakers not to hold up trade deal approval
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged U.S. lawmakers not to allow electoral politics to hold up the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

During a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador urged lawmakers from both main U.S. parties to assist Mexico in the approval of the trade deal intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Principal, Vice Principal suspended, protests mount over

Amid mounting protests, the Kerala government on Friday suspended the principal and vice-principal of the school where a 10-year-old girl had died of snake bite inside the classroom, as students hit the streets vowing not to enter their cla...

Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI AMC, foray into mutual fund space

Muthoot Finance on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management for Rs 215 crore to enter mutual fund space. The deal, which is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including markets regulator Sebi, is expected to be completed by ...

Govt taking steps to avoid cotton distress sale by farmers: Irani

The government has taken various measures to avoid distress sale of cotton by farmers to safeguarding the interests of cotton farmers, Parliament was informed on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply to the Lok Sa...

School teacher held for sexual harassment of students

A physical education teacher of a government school here was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual harassment of his students, police said. Bobby Joseph, accused of having unnatural sex, was arrested based on multiple complaints against hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019