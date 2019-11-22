Mexico urges US lawmakers not to hold up trade deal approval

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged U.S. lawmakers not to allow electoral politics to hold up the approval of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

During a regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador urged lawmakers from both main U.S. parties to assist Mexico in the approval of the trade deal intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

