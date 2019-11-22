International Development News
Development News Edition

Cambodian leader sings praises of US after letter from Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Phnompenh
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:43 IST
Cambodian leader sings praises of US after letter from Trump

Phnom Penh, Nov 22 (AP) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sun has signaled he would welcome better relations with the United States after a conciliatory letter from President Donald Trump and a meeting with Washington's new envoy. Hun Sen posted on his Facebook page a summary of the Nov. 1 letter from Trump, along with an account of how he told Ambassador Patrick Murphy about Cambodia's goodwill toward the United States.

Washington has long been critical of Hun Sen's poor record on human rights and democracy. It has taken a sterner attitude since Cambodia's Supreme Court in late 2017 dissolved the sole credible opposition party, which ensured that Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party would win the 2018 general election. Trump's letter, a copy of which was leaked Friday, recounted positive past elements of the US Cambodian relationship, while acknowledging “difficulties” in recent years.

The president reassured Hun Sen that the United States "respects the sovereign will of the Cambodian people and we do not seek regime change." Hun Sen has been in power for 34 years and has said he intends to serve until 2028. He has been quick to crack down on any opposition, accusing them of seeking a "color revolution" of the sort that upended established regimes in Eastern and Central Europe and the Middle East. The late 2017 crackdown saw an opposition leader arrested for alleged treason because he had taken part in a seminar led by a U.S. democracy promotion organization. Trump counseled Hun Sen to "put Cambodia back on the path of democratic governance." "As a first step, I hope you would re-evaluate certain decisions taken by your government that the United States firmly believes puts at great risk the Kingdom (of) Cambodia's long-term sovereignty, stability, and economic development."

The letter did not elaborate, but the advice appeared to be a reference to Cambodia's relations with China, which has become its major political and economic backer, and with which it also has increasingly close military links. Beijing has promoted itself to much of Southeast Asia as a friendly ally that doesn't make aid contingent on honoring human rights. Trump's letter ended with an offer to have the two countries' foreign policy teams commence discussions.

Ahead of the 2016 US election, Hun Sen publicly expressed his preference for Trump, saying "If Trump wins, the world might change and it might be better, because Trump is a businessman and a businessman does not want war." He said that Hillary Clinton as president would have difficult relations with Russia, “But if Trump wins, Trump and Putin might become friends.” In his Facebook post, Hun Sen also said he told Ambassador Murphy on Thursday that he was grateful to the United States for frequently giving support to Cambodia, even before it got its independence from France in 1953.

"This gesture is witness that friendship and good cooperation between the two countries existed quite some time ago," Hun Sen wrote. Hun Sen said he had also accepted an invitation from Trump, in a separate letter to leaders of all 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to attend a special summit meeting in the US sometime in the first quarter of next year.

Murphy arrived to take his post in September and has generally avoided heated rhetoric in his public comments while affirming US policy promoting human rights and democracy, presenting the possibility for a face-saving opportunity to improve relations. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Weeks before vote, Algerian protesters pile on the pressure

Tens of thousands of Algerians marched through the capital and other towns and cities on Friday as their months-long campaign of protests gathers steam ahead of an election they demand to be cancelled.With three weeks to go before the Decem...

Principal, Vice Principal suspended, protests mount over

Amid mounting protests, the Kerala government on Friday suspended the principal and vice-principal of the school where a 10-year-old girl had died of snake bite inside the classroom, as students hit the streets vowing not to enter their cla...

Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI AMC, foray into mutual fund space

Muthoot Finance on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management for Rs 215 crore to enter mutual fund space. The deal, which is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including markets regulator Sebi, is expected to be completed by ...

Govt taking steps to avoid cotton distress sale by farmers: Irani

The government has taken various measures to avoid distress sale of cotton by farmers to safeguarding the interests of cotton farmers, Parliament was informed on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply to the Lok Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019