People realised mistake of falling into DMK's trap: AIADMK minister

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:00 IST
Tamil Nadu electors have now realised their mistake of supporting the DMK-led alliance in the last Lok Sabha polls after falling into their 'trap of disinformation campaign' against the AIADMK government, the southern state's Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said here on Friday. He was talking to media persons after receiving India Today's State of States award for Tamil Nadu in three categories, all of them first prizes -- overall best-performing big states, best performing big states in law and order, and most improved big states in law and order. There were 20 states in the competition.

Replying to a question on why the AIADMK, despite making Tamil Nadu as the best governed state, had performed very badly in the general elections held in May, Jayakumar alleged it was due to wrong propaganda and disinformation campaign of the DMK to settle political scores. He said the DMK created a mirage before the people by announcing non-implementable promises of waiving jewellery loans, agricultural loans and scrapping of college and school fees.

"We need three to four lakh crore rupees if we have to implement those promises. But TN budget is only Rs 2 lakh crore," the minister said. He claimed that the voters have now realised their mistake of supporting the DMK alliance and reversed their decision in the recent by-poll to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies by reelecting the AIADMK nominees.

The DMK alliance could not continue to cheat TN voters, he said, adding that even in the recent by-poll to Vellore Lok Sabha constituency where the DMK won, the AIADMK polled more votes than the DMK in three out of six assembly constituencies in that LS segment, he said. This shows that the AIADMK was giving good governance in TN despite stiff competition from Gujarat and Kerala and people have reposed their faith in the government, he said.

In the LS poll, out of 39 seats in TN the DMK and allies won 38 seats leaving just one to AIADMK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

