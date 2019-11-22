International Development News
NPF appeals to all groups to come together for early solution

The opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) on Friday appealed to Naga negotiating groups - NSCN (IM) and working committee of 7 NNPGs - to come together and bring about an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue. The appeal was made as part of the six-point resolution adopted during the general convention of NPF held on Friday at Naga Solidarity Park here.

The NPF convention was attended by NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu, Leader of Opposition in Nagaland Assembly, T R Zeliang and NPF units of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The convention appreciated prime minister Narendra Modi, Centres interlocutor for talks and state Governor, R N Ravi as well as the Naga negotiating groups for understanding the problems of the Nagas.

The NPF appealed to all the neighbouring states to extend positive cooperation in resolving the Naga political issue for mutual respect and peaceful co-existence in the North-eastern region of the country. The party appealed to the Naga people to be more positive towards the settlement of the present Naga political dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

The convention also resolved and reiterated confidence on the leadership of Liezietsu as president and the T R Zeliang as leader of NPF Legislature Wing. Speaking at the convention Zeliang said, "we are glad to witness the proactive steps being taken by the various Naga political groups and the Centre on Naga political issue.

He expressed confidence that the Naga political problem will be resolved sooner than later with one that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable as aspired by the Naga people at large He said to bring back NPF back to power in Nagaland, "We will have to set aside all our differences and restore confidence and trust in each other." "Mutual understanding within the party must exist and only then, can we take our party to victory," he added. Liezietsu said "We insist that serious attempt should be made to bring all stakeholders to sign the agreement." Reiterating the partys stand on the integration of the Nagas he said the Nagas belong to one family.

Liezietsu said, "When members of the same family express their desire to live together, there is nothing wrong in it and for that matter we have not done anything wrong against anybody including our neighbours." He said, "as long as we have committed people in this political party as of now, our people need not worry of losing their identity, their personality or their aspiration." PTI NBS RG RG.

