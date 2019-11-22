International Development News
Development News Edition

Convicted agent Butina accepts Russia job offer - TASS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:52 IST
Convicted agent Butina accepts Russia job offer - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Russian agent briefly jailed in the United States and then deported back to Moscow has accepted a state job to defend Russians imprisoned abroad, TASS news agency reported on Friday. Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last December to one count of conspiring to act as a foreign agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun-rights group and influencing conservative activists and Republicans.

Moscow slammed her conviction as ridiculous and accused Washington of forcing Butina to confess. Earlier this week, Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova offered Butina a position in the commission during her first public appearance since she was deported back to Moscow last month.

Butina did not say at the time whether she accepted the offer. "She accepted the proposal," TASS quoted Moskalkova on Friday as saying, without saying when Butina would start her new job.

Butina did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Her case has further strained relations between Moscow and Washington, already soured over issues including U.S. allegations of Russian election meddling and Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Russia denies any interference in U.S. elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...

Convicted agent Butina accepts Russia job offer - TASS

A Russian agent briefly jailed in the United States and then deported back to Moscow has accepted a state job to defend Russians imprisoned abroad, TASS news agency reported on Friday. Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last D...

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019