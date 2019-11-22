International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump acknowledges Pompeo could run for U.S. Senate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:38 IST
Trump acknowledges Pompeo could run for U.S. Senate
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged that his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, could run for a U.S. Senate seat next year in his home state of Kansas and predicted he would win.

Pompeo, a Republican former member of the House of Representatives, has said he has no plans to run for the seat but many Republicans believe he ultimately will do so. The deadline for filing as a candidate for the Republican nomination is not until next June. In an interview on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," Trump said Pompeo would win easily if he were to run.

"He loves the people of Kansas. If he thought there was a chance of losing that seat (having a Democrat win a seat that is currently held by a Republican), I think he would do that, and he would win in a landslide because they love him in Kansas," Trump said. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans believe that Pompeo, if he runs, could keep the Senate seat in Kansas now held by fellow Republican Pat Roberts, who has decided not to run for a fifth term, in Republican hands.

They do not have the same confidence in Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state who has said he is running. Kobach, a conservative hawk on immigration, lost the state's governor's race last year. Trump named Pompeo as secretary of state in 2018 after firing Rex Tillerson. Prior to that, Pompeo served as Trump's CIA director.

A key witness in the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeachment inquiry against Trump testified on Wednesday that Pompeo was among the senior U.S. officials "in the loop" in the Trump administration's drive to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that could benefit Trump politically. U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland also provided correspondence that showed Pompeo's engagement in the matter.

Senator Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and other Democratic members of the panel asked Pompeo in a letter on Friday to recuse himself from Ukraine-related matters. "Given your direct involvement in the scandal, you have a profound conflict of interest and you must recuse yourself," they wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019