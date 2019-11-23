International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump says he will allow states to import prescription drugs to lower costs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 01:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says he will allow states to import prescription drugs to lower costs
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will soon release a plan to let Florida and other states import prescription medicines to combat high drug prices, and he blasted the Democrat-led House for not going far enough in a drug-pricing bill.

"We will soon be putting more options on the table," Trump wrote in a series of tweets, adding that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "and her Do Nothing Democrats drug pricing bill doesn't do the trick." The tweets were similar to comments the president made on Nov. 15 at a White House event with Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar, among other officials. At that meeting, Trump said he would work with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on a plan to broaden rules on importing pharmaceuticals into this country.

Drug companies have staunchly opposed such a plan, which has been mulled for years but never implemented. "House Republicans are showing real LEADERSHIP and prepared to enact bipartisan solutions for drug prices. Do Nothing Democrats are playing partisan politics with YOUR drug prices! We are READY to work together if they actually want to get something done!," the president, who faces impeachment by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, said on Twitter.

U.S. prescription drug costs are the highest in the developed world because most other countries negotiate pricing directly with manufacturers, while drug companies are allowed to set their own prices in the United States. Lowering healthcare costs for U.S. consumers is expected to be a major issue in the 2020 presidential campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Jackson Hollywood movie reported in the works

Michael Jacksons story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film Bohemian Rhapsody, industry media reported on Friday. Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, i...

UP: SP leader seen smoking inside hospital premises in Moradabad

Samajwadi Party SP leader Haji Ikram Qureshi was on Friday seen smoking inside the premises of a hospital in Moradabad, where he had gone to distribute fruits among the patients on the occasion of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadavs birthd...

Science News Roundup: Study reveals music's universal patterns across societies worldwide; Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Study reveals musics universal patterns across societies worldwideFrom love songs to dance tunes to lullabies, music made in disparate cultures worldwide displays certain universal patt...

Health News Roundup: WHO sounds alarm on Ebola due to Congo insecurity; Pakistan grapples with drug-resistant typhoid outbreak

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.AstraZeneca shares rise on early U.S. approval for leukemia drugAstraZeneca shares rose 2.7 on Friday after the British drugmaker won earlier-than-expected U.S. regulatory approval for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019