Trump says administration to take 'good look' at Hong Kong rights bill
President Donald Trump said on Friday his administration would take a "good luck" at a Hong Kong bill that passed the U.S. Congress nearly unanimously, as lawmakers awaited his decision on whether he would sign it into law or issue a veto.
Asked if he was going to sign the legislation, Trump said: "It's being sent over (to the White House). We're going to take a very good look at it."
If Trump were to issue a veto, it would take two-thirds majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate to override it and allow the bill to become law. The bill would require tighter scrutiny of whether Hong Kong has retained its autonomy.
