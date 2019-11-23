Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Mumbai, no casualties reported
A fire broke out at a cloth godown in Kalbadevi area of South Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
