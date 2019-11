Sena-NCP-Congress alliance intact: Malik

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is intact, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Saturday, hours after his party's legislature unit leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra. Malik said some MLAs were deluded into attending the ceremony in which Pawar took oath as deputy CM, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Many of those MLAs who were deluded into attending the oath taking ceremony met Sharad Pawar saheb and will be present in his Press conference here later today," Malik said. "The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs are together," Malik told reporters..

