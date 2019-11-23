International Development News
Development News Edition

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:38 IST
Ajit's act is indiscipline; Sena-NCP-Cong will form govt:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday described his nephew Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP an act of indiscipline, and said Ajit and other MLAs of the party who have switched sides would attract the provisions of the anti-defection law. Claiming that the new BJP-led dispensation would not pass the floor test, he asserted that the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress combine has the numbers and will form the government.

Pawar addressed a press conference with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray after the stunning developments of the morning. The MLAs who have defected stand to lose the membership of the Assembly, and when byelections are held, the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance will ensure that they are defeated, the Pawar senior said.

"Their voters, too, would take an appropriate stand," he said. Sharad Pawar said he was not aware if his nephew decided to support the BJP out of the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ajit Pawar is among those named in the multi- crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case. He also rejected the speculation that Ajit's defiance was the result of power struggle with Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule over the post of chief minister.

"Supriya is not interested in state politics. She is a member of Parliament and more keen on national politics," the NCP chief said. Pawar said the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, along with independents and smaller parties, have the support of 169 to 170 MLAs, and they were ready to form the government.

"Around 6.30 am-6.45 am, I got a call that some NCP legislators had been brought to Raj Bhavan. After some time, we came to know that Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister," he said. Pawar said of the 10 to 11 NCP MLAs, who were present with Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan, three have returned to the party. "Two more are on the way," he said.

"From TV grabs and pictures, we have identified the legislators," he said. Rajendra Shingne from Buldhana and Sandeep Kshirsagar from Beed, who were present at the press conference, said at 12 am they got a call from Ajit Pawar, asking them to come to party leader Dhananjay Munde's residence at 7 am.

They were then taken to Raj Bhavan, the two MLAs said. "Before we realised what was happening, we saw Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar being administered oath by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," they said.

Shingne said, "When I reached Raj Bhavan, I found 8 to 10 MLAs already there. None of us realised why we were brought there. After the swearing-in, we went to meet (Sharad) Pawar saheb," he said. "All this happened because of some misunderstanding since Ajit Pawar had called us," he said.

Sunil Shelke, NCP MLA from Maval, reached the venue after the press conference ended. "As the NCP legislature party leader, Ajit Pawar had the list of all the 54 MLAs with names, signatures and constituencies for internal party use. I presume he has submitted that list as a letter of support to the Governor. If this is true, the governor has been misled," Sharad Pawar said.

The new government will not pass the floor test, Pawar said, adding, "Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have the numbers and we will form the government. We are together and are capable of tackling such obstacles. We will need to elect a new leader of the NCP legislature party," he said. To a question over the split in the party and his family, Pawar said, "I have been through this earlier as well.

In 1980, I was successful in defeating all those who deserted me. politics and family are different." Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the BJP for accusing the Shiv Sena of disrespecting people's mandate. "Whatever Shiv Sena does, is out in the front, done openly. Our politics is not "Ratris Khel Chale" (The Game Goes on at Night)," he said, referring to the title of a popular Marathi horror TV serial.

"Earlier EVM game was going on, and now this is a new game. From here onwards I don't think elections are even needed," Thackeray added. "I heard the Union cabinet met early this morning.

Just like surgical strike against Pakistan, this was a `furgi-cal' strike on Maharashtra...This is clear disrespect of people's mandate and the Constitution. This is a surgical strike on people of Maharashtra and they would avenge it. "Everyone knows what Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did when he was betrayed and attacked from behind," he said, adding that Sena workers will foil all attempts to poach party MLAs.

Slamming the BJP, the Sena chief said, "That party doesn't want allies, opposition as well as internal rivals. Shiv Sena is fighting against this tendency. We want everything to happen as per the law and the Constitution. We (Sena-NCP-Congress) are together." PTI MR VT NP KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Latest News

BJP scared opportunist Ajit Pawar, formed illegal govt by acting as contract killer for democracy: Cong's Randeep Singh Surjewala.

BJP scared opportunist Ajit Pawar, formed illegal govt by acting as contract killer for democracy Congs Randeep Singh Surjewala....

NCP chief, his daughter should join Union govt: Athawale

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule should join the Union government and help strengthen the country with their experience, Union minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday, which was marked by Ajit Pawars coup to join th...

Shiv Sena has fallen into its own pit: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday took a pot-shot at the Shiv Sena for breaking down the nearly three-decade-old alliance with his party and said that the latter has fallen into its own pit. The mandate of the people was w...

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry join 'Doctor Who' S12 as guest stars

Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, the British sci-fi series. The details of the characters to be played by the veteran duo are unknown, but shows writer Chris Chibnall said the a...
