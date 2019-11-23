Sign of mature democracy: BJP's Nadda on Maha development

BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday congratulated the people of Maharashtra after his party formed a government there under Devendra Fadnavis. In a stunning turn of events early morning, Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

"A stable government will be formed under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and I should congratulate people of Maharashtra. It is sign of mature democracy," he said. In a tweet, Nadda said, "I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights." Nadda was here to participate in a 'youth parliament' at Karnavati University..

