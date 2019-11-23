International Development News
Betrayal of people's mandate in Maharashtra, says Pondy CM

  Updated: 23-11-2019 17:15 IST
With Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar (NCP) as the former's deputy, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said, "It was a clear case of betrayal of the people of that state." Speaking to reporters here, Narayanasamy said the Centre has once again demonstrated its usual machinations to use a Governor as its puppet to form the government in Maharashtra and thrown to winds all democratic principles. The 'totally unjustified manner' and the 'dramatic and sudden' swearing-in of Fadnavis as Chief Minister by the governor is a 'clear case of betrayal' of the people's mandate, Narayanasamy, who is also a senior Congress leader, told reporters here.

"There is no majority strength for Fadnavis but he has been inducted as Chief Minister, which only shows mockery of democracy and an insult to the people of the state, he said. "The record of political manoeuvres of the BJP was already seen earlier in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and a few other states. Now, the conspiracy in Maharashtra to strike at the principles of democracy has come in a series," he said.

