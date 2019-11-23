International Development News
Development News Edition

'Developments in Maharashtra won't affect NCP-Left alliance in Kerala'

After the surprising move by BJP to form government in Maharashtra with support of a section of Nationalist Congress Party, Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran on Saturday said that the political developments in Maharashtra will not affect the NCP alliance with the Left in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:37 IST
'Developments in Maharashtra won't affect NCP-Left alliance in Kerala'
Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

After the surprising move by BJP to form government in Maharashtra with support of a section of Nationalist Congress Party, Kerala transport minister AK Saseendran on Saturday said that the political developments in Maharashtra will not affect the NCP alliance with the Left in the state. Speaking to ANI, NCP leader and Kerala Minister AK Saseendran who is on an official visit to Dubai said: "Kerala unit of NCP will never support anyone who joins hand with the BJP. The state unit of NCP will follow the official party line and disciplinary action should be taken against those who align with BJP.""The political developments in Maharashtra will not affect NCP alliance with Left in the state. The alliance with the Left will remain intact in Kerala" he added.NCP is an alliance partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala.

LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said that the NCP Kerala unit will never endorse any move to support the BJP. "Development in Maharashtra was unexpected. NCP Kerala unit will stay with the Left alliance," he said.Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar assured disciplinary action against his nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath early this morning as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan. The move came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on government formation seemingly reached the final stage on Friday.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths. Shiv Sena parted ways with BJP to explore ways to form a government. It, however, failed to prove the support of the required number of MLAs in the time given by Koshyari.

The Governor had then invited NCP, the third-largest party, to prove its ability to form the government failing which President's Rule was imposed in the state. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...

Maha: Hoarding comes up in Baramati supporting Sharad Pawar

Even as political equations in Maharashtra turned on the head on Saturday morning with NCP leader Ajit Pawar breaking his party to join hands with the BJP, a huge hoarding supporting Sharad Pawar came up in Baramati. Ajit Pawar had won the...

Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure - statement

Iraqs southern border with Iran reopened to travellers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the decision.The Shalam...

Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

Emergency responders could cut costs and save time by using near-real-time satellite data along with other decision-making tools after a flooding disaster, according to a study by NASA. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Envir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019