Prez Rule in Maharashtra revoked at 5.47 AM

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:38 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:38 IST
The BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra took charge on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 AM, a Union Home Ministry notification said. The approval of the Union Cabinet for the revocation of the President's rule in Maharashtra was given by the central government by invoking a special provision of The Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules which gives the prime minister special powers, a senior home ministry official said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of article 356 of the Constitution, I, Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, hereby revoke the proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 12th day of November 2019, in relation to the state of Maharashtra with effect from the 23rd day of November 2019," the proclamation signed by Kovind read. After the President's signature on the proclamation, a gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 AM on Saturday morning, putting an end to the President's rule and facilitating formation of a government in Maharashtra.

For revocation of the President's rule, a recommendation of the Union Cabinet to the President is required. As there was no meeting of the Union Cabinet, the central government invoked the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules (12).

The Rule 12 says: "Departure from Rules.- The Prime Minister may, in any case or classes of cases, permit or condone a departure from these rules, to the extent he deems necessary". The prime minister gave this approval, which acts as post-facto approval of the Union Cabinet, the official said.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked. Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even after 18 days of the declaration of the assembly election results.

President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Latest News

Iraq-Iran border crossing reopens after week-long closure - statement

Iraqs southern border with Iran reopened to travellers on Saturday after a week-long closure during mass protests in both countries, the Iraqi border ports commission said in a statement. It did not give a reason for the decision.The Shalam...

Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

Emergency responders could cut costs and save time by using near-real-time satellite data along with other decision-making tools after a flooding disaster, according to a study by NASA. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Envir...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1745 hours

FGN9 G20-JAISHANKARJaishankar holds discussions with counterparts from various countries during G20 meeting in Japan Nagoya External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday interacted with his counterparts from several countries as he at...

Tanzanian anger as aircraft seized in Canada

An airplane being delivered to Tanzanias national airline has been impounded in Canada over a Namibian-born farmers USD 33-million compensation claim, Tanzanias foreign minister said Saturday. The DHC Dash 8-400 aircraft, a turboprop also k...
