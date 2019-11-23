International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:04 IST
UPDATE 3-UK's Labour vows action on 'tax and wage cheat' multinationals
Image Credit: Facebook (Labour Party)

Britain's opposition Labour Party held a rally outside an Amazon depot on Saturday as it highlights its promise to target multinational firms it accuses of dodging taxes and cheating workers should it win next month's general election. In its manifesto launched on Thursday, Labour unveiled a plan to spend almost 83 billion pounds ($106 billion) on a programme of widespread nationalisation and free public services with the revenue coming from taxes on high earners and corporations.

Labour said its "Fair Tax Programme" would ensure the City of London financial district, big businesses and those who dodged tax paid their share. "I'll quite simply say this: if you're trading in Britain and making money in Britain, pay your taxes in Britain, and that is exactly what we're proposing," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said outside the Amazon depot in Yorkshire, northern England.

In remarks published before his visit, Corbyn referred to a "tax and wage cheat" culture among multinational corporations. "Of course we want jobs in this country, of course we want people working in this country," Corbyn said. "What is a problem is if they decide to domicile their company somewhere else in order to pay tax at somebody else's tax rate, and that ends up underfunding our public services."

Amazon rebutted Labour's comments. "The government wrote the tax laws and they are designed to encourage investment, and we are investing heavily in creating jobs and infrastructure across the UK - more than 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) since 2010," an Amazon spokesman said. VESTED INTERESTS

Labour is lagging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party by about 10 points or more in the polls but it hopes that targeting "vested interests" will win over voters ahead of the Dec. 12 election. "Jeremy Corbyn is lashing out at businesses because he is desperate to distract from the fact that he has no credible plan to get Brexit done," Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly said.

The party has earmarked tech firms such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google and Facebook for additional taxes, saying it would bring in measures to stop multinationals avoiding tax through profit-shifting schemes. It said this would bring in 6.3 billion pounds in 2023-4. Other planned measures include establishing an inquiry into the finance sector, introducing a 20% Offshore Company Property Levy, and scrapping non-domiciled status, which allows some people resident in Britain to limit the tax they pay.

Taxation of multinational giants has become an international issue since Reuters revealed in 2012 how companies like Amazon and Starbucks use inter-company payments to lower tax liabilities. Other countries have already introduced taxes on digital companies - France for instance applies a 3% levy to revenue from digital services earned by firms with more than 25 million euros in French revenue and 750 million euros ($830 million) worldwide.

U.S. President Donald Trump has described such taxes as "foolishness". ($1=0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019