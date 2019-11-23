International Development News
Development News Edition

US vice president visits troops in Iraq: security source

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:11 IST
US vice president visits troops in Iraq: security source

Baghdad, Nov 23 (AFP) US Vice President Mike Pence flew in to Iraq on Saturday to meet American troops stationed in the country's western desert, a security source told AFP. Pence's unannounced landing at Ain al-Asad base -- his first visit to Iraq as vice president -- came nearly a year after President Donald Trump made his own surprise trip to the sprawling complex.

Trump drew criticism for the lightning-fast visit, in which he briefly met with troops but did not see any Iraqi officials. That visit was veiled in such secrecy there was speculation that most Iraqi authorities had not been informed the president was coming.

No schedule has been announced for Pence's visit, and the US embassy in Baghdad told AFP it had no details to share on the trip. The US has 5,200 troops stationed in Iraqi bases across the country.

Washington led the 2003 invasion of Iraq that toppled then-dictator Saddam Hussein, dismantled its security forces and then attempted to rebuild the country's institutions. After years of working closely together, ties between the two countries are currently at their "coldest", US and Iraqi officials have told AFP.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, in office for the past year, has yet to visit Washington, and Trump has not met top officials in Baghdad. (AFP) ZH ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-'Time to calm down': Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections

An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstra...

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019