Dalits stage protest, seek Ramdev's arrest

Members of Dr Ambedkar Mission here on Saturday burnt an effigy of Baba Ramdev for his alleged derogatory remarks against followers of the Dalit icon. Led by their founder and national president Ashok Sant, the protesters submitted a

memorandum addressed to the President to the district magistrate and demanded Ramdev's arrest. Ramdev had allegedly termed followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar as "intellectual terrorists" a few days ago.

Talking to media persons, Sant said Ramdev was a businessman, who was "befooling" the Indian masses. Our forefathers were patriots and the Dalits did not require any certification from Ramdev for their devotion to the nation, Sant said.

He warned Ramdev to be careful in future and not to make such statements.

