Maharashtra: 44 NCP MLAs present in party meeting called by Sharad Pawar

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is currently holding a meeting at the YV Chavan Centre where 44 party MLAs are present. Earlier 42 MLAs were present in the meeting. However, later Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar and Eknath Shinde brought with them two NCP MLAs -- Sanjay Bansod and Babasaheb Patil.

In a surprise development, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a second term while NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.

The move came at a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the government formation had seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the last month's assembly elections, could not stake claim to form the government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)