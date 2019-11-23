International Development News
By 2022, there will be no family without roof over its head: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the central government will ensure that every family in the country gets a house by 2022.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  Updated: 23-11-2019 23:37 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 23:37 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the workers felicitation program in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the central government will ensure that every family in the country gets a house by 2022. By 2022, there will be no family without a roof above its head in the country and by 2024 the aim is to provide tap water in every home in the country. Our government has already made provisions to ensure free treatment upto Rs 5 lakhs to the last person in the country," Singh said at a BJP workers felicitation program here.

At the event, Singh thanked the workers for their contribution in making the party win with an even bigger margin in 2019 than before. "The party workers had a big role to play in the phenomenal victory of the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While we managed to win 282 seats in 2014, the public gave us 303 seats because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its first term," Singh said.

Singh, in the course of his speech, also targeted Pakistan and blamed it of running a "terror industry". "The entire world wants to walk alongside India, but our country's neighbour Pakistan is running a terror business. When terrorism becomes an industry at any place then all other businesses close on their own," he said.

Singh added that the upcoming defence corridor will lead to the setting up of many industries which in turn will lead to job creation in the country. Apart from Singh, BJP MP Ashok Bajpai, MLA Dr Neeraj Bora were also present at the event, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

