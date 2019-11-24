International Development News
Political developments in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 10:45 IST
Political developments in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI)

Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra.

10:30 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says 165 MLAs with Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. Maha governor allowed new govt to be formed on the basis of bogus documents: Raut charges.

Shiv Sena leader says Nov 30 deadline given to prove majority in Maha Assembly only to enable defections.

10:10 am: The BJP objects to the removal of Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP legislature party, saying it was "invalid".

9:20 am: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was on Saturday sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returns to his private residence near Churchgate here in the early hours of Sunday, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

