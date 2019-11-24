Never had desire to enter politics: PM Modi

"I never had the desire to enter politics, but since I am part of it now I give my best on how to work for the people," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Interacting with a group of National Cadet Corps cadets in his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, Modi also said that as an NCC cadet in his school days, he never got punished.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)